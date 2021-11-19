Insights Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,455.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $3,455.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,257,055 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

