Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 251 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.
- On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.
ZEN stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,981. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,846,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
