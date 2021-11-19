Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,331,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,634,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

