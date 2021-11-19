Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,793. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

