Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 310,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,567. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.29 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

