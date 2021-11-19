Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Sells 1,743 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Lefkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

