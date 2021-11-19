Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Sells 7,058 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NFLX opened at $682.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

