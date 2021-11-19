Insider Selling: Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Shares of LON JET2 traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,053 ($13.76). 4,598,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. Jet2 plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,234.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,265.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JET2 shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

