Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $311,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.33 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

