Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$20,295.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$20,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,900.66.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$13,124.00.

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

