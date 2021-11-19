Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.48. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.