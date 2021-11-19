Insider Selling: EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
EVI stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
