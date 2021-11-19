Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells 8,846 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 200 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,170.00.

Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.