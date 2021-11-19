Insider Selling: EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP Sells 3,199 Shares of Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00.

Shares of EGP opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.83. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $206.88. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

