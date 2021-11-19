Insider Selling: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Insider Sells 86,431 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XRAY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,069,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

