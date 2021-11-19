Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells $3,376,500.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00.

BLNK opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

