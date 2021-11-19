Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells 8,402 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 492,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,737. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 310,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 190,669 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

