Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 8,860 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $693,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25.

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. 3,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,605. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -974.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

