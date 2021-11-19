Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $329,281.80 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALVR opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

