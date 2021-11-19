Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Acquires $132,756.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.24 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

