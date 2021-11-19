Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($87.27) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($436,373.14).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 6,692 ($87.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,535.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,645.36. The company has a market capitalization of £37.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,636 ($86.70) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

Several analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

