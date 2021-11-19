Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($87.27) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($436,373.14).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 6,692 ($87.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,535.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,645.36. The company has a market capitalization of £37.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,636 ($86.70) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

Several analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

