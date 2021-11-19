Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EVER traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 501,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,674. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $462.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

