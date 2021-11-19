Insider Buying: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Acquires $6,390,746.30 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COTY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

