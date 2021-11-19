Insider Buying: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Insider Buys 49,300 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLN shares. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

