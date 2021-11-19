Insider Buying: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATEX opened at $63.36 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.3% in the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

