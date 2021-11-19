Insider Buying: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AKYA traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.