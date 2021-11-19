Insider Buying: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AKYA traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 815,470 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

