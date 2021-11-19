Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Get Input Capital alerts:

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.