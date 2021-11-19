Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($50.97).

IFXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

