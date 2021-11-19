Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in October

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the October 14th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 52,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,422. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.