Indiva (CVE:NDVA) PT Set at C$1.25 by Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) has been given a C$1.25 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s current price.
CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Indiva has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88.
Indiva Company Profile
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.