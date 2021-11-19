Indiva (CVE:NDVA) PT Set at C$1.25 by Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) has been given a C$1.25 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s current price.

CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Indiva has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

