Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

