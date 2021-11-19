Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $19.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.