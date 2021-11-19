Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

