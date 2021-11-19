IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 8.7%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 98,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 126,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The stock has a market cap of C$181.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

