imbrex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

