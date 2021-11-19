Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.