iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. 25,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,113,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Specifically, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 2,057,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

