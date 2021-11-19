iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. iHeartMedia reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 960%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 589.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 242,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,912.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 717,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 3,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,814. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

