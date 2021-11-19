IG Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $8.78 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $73,318.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

