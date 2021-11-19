IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,741 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Motco lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

