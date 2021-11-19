IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

