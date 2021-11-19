IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

PCY opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

