IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO opened at $34.50 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

