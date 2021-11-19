IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

