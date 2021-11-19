IFG Advisory LLC Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.20. 1,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,599. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $322.50 and a fifty-two week high of $455.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

