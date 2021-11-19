IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,098.30. The company had a trading volume of 179,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,902,426. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $487.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $909.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

