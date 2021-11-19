IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 349,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,923. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

