IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $219.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,904. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $165.60 and a 1-year high of $220.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average is $204.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

