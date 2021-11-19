IFG Advisory LLC Has $24.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.25. The company had a trading volume of 155,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $325.41 and a one year high of $432.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.