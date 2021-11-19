IFG Advisory LLC Buys 571 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.59 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

